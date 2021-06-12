Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.47.

BLDR stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

