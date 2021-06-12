Bytom Hits One Day Volume of $29.26 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $107.73 million and approximately $29.26 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00455059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,683,693,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,408,519 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

