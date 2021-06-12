Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lowered to “Sell” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Johnson Rice currently has $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

COG stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,645,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

