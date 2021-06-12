Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $100.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.