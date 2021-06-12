Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH opened at $443.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.95. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.