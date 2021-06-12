Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

