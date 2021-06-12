Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.