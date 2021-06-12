Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,005 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.