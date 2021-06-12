Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,055 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

NYSE BHK opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

