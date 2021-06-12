Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 807 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $78,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

