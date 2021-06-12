Canaccord Genuity Increases Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$5.00

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NLC. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

CVE:NLC opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23. Neo Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Carlos Ernesto Vicens sold 42,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000. Also, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$390,000. Insiders sold a total of 516,700 shares of company stock worth $1,314,454 in the last three months.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

