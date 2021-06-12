Canaccord Genuity Increases Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$5.00

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NLC. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.
CVE:NLC opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23. Neo Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The company has a current ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Neo Lithium
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
