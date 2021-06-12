Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$55.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.98.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$45.25 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$45.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.4613264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,375 shares of company stock worth $6,784,323.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.