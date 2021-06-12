Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CU. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$35.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.89. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 28.55.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1435887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

