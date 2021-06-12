Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $62.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $43.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prothena by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

