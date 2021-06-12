Capstead Mortgage Co. (CMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46. Capstead Mortgage has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

