Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 58.77 ($0.77). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 1,010,648 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49. The firm has a market cap of £42.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42.

Carclo Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

