Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZMWY shares. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of CZMWY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.60. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.02.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

