CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 10,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,294,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $475,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

