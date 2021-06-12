Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. North American Management Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 100.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

