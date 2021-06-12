Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $220.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

