Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $248.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Shares of CVCO opened at $218.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.30. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

