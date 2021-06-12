Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 253,200 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 253,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.97 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

