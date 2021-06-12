Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys Shares of 73,277 Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 73,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.77. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.