Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Invests $6.28 Million in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 221,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

