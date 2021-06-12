Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,215 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,184 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

