Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,121,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,935,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:NS opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.51. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

