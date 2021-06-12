CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.03% of CBRE Group worth $537,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,136,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.96.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

