CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTGLY opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

