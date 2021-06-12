Cenovus Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$12.15 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.51 billion and a PE ratio of -44.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.07.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

