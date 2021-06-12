Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.04.

Centene stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

