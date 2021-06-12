Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

CDEV stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 6.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

