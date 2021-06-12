Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,594 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CPF opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

