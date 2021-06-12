Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.27. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

