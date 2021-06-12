Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.27. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.57 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 10.37%.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
