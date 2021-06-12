Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 34.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $120.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.36. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.79.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

