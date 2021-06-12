China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CYD opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Yuchai International Limited has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

