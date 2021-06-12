China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $16.52. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

