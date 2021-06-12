China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $16.52. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $691.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

