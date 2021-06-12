Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Chineseinvestors.com shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 558 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and China. It offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language to various Chinese speaking investors and traders in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chineseinvestors.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chineseinvestors.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.