Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDSVF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF remained flat at $$10,000.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9,332.39. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $7,668.33 and a 12-month high of $10,000.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.