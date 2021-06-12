ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $25.01 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $195.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.