Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 265.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CJEWY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

