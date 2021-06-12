Christian Beedgen Sells 4,500 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $317,714.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

