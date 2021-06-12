CIBC Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$140.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -62.74.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

