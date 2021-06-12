CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,373 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 3.86% of NetScout Systems worth $79,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in NetScout Systems by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 78,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 62.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

