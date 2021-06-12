CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $107,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $285.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.88. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

