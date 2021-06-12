CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $53.02 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,600 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $53,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $317.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.