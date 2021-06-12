CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 124,440 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,440 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $93,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $352.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $254.07 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

