CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $65,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $393.54 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

