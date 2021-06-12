CIBC Raises CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$13.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

CWXZF opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

