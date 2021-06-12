CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,260,000 after buying an additional 598,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,039.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 279,444 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 928,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,093,000 after acquiring an additional 144,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 559,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 92,417 shares in the last quarter.

KBA opened at $47.77 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.07.

